How Channing Tatum And Naomi Ackie Got Into Character For ‘Blink Twice’

By Kathryn Knight

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie spoke to Jimmy Hill on The Capital Evening Show about their new movie ‘Blink Twice’.

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie are the stars of new movie Blink Twice, a seemingly paradise story which takes a sinister turn when a tech billionaire invites a waitress he’s met at a fundraising gala to his private island, only for strange incidences to start happening.

Asked how Channing, who plays the tech billionaire, gets into character, he said it was ‘tough’ to get into a headspace remotely close to his character’s but used his character’s vape to switch his mindset, given he doesn’t vape or smoke in real life.

“To try to explain where I went to, to get to wherever Slater is, is really tough,” he admitted.

Jimmy then asked how Naomi got into character, to which she replied: “I like to dip in and then dip out. I think if I had stayed in that zone for too long it would have been counter productive. So I was trying to do the hard stuff and then come out and be like, ‘Hi guys! What’s happening, we all good?!’”

Blink Twice is in cinemas now.

