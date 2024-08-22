How Channing Tatum And Naomi Ackie Got Into Character For ‘Blink Twice’

22 August 2024, 20:20

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie are the stars of Blink Twice
Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie are the stars of Blink Twice. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie spoke to Jimmy Hill on The Capital Evening Show about their new movie ‘Blink Twice’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie are the stars of new movie Blink Twice, a seemingly paradise story which takes a sinister turn when a tech billionaire invites a waitress he’s met at a fundraising gala to his private island, only for strange incidences to start happening.

Asked how Channing, who plays the tech billionaire, gets into character, he said it was ‘tough’ to get into a headspace remotely close to his character’s but used his character’s vape to switch his mindset, given he doesn’t vape or smoke in real life.

“To try to explain where I went to, to get to wherever Slater is, is really tough,” he admitted.

Jimmy then asked how Naomi got into character, to which she replied: “I like to dip in and then dip out. I think if I had stayed in that zone for too long it would have been counter productive. So I was trying to do the hard stuff and then come out and be like, ‘Hi guys! What’s happening, we all good?!’”

Blink Twice is in cinemas now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

How Many Episodes Are In Love Is Blind UK? Your Complete Guide

Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2

Love Is Blind UK Will Return For Season 2

Love is Blind UK saw six couples leave the pods together

Are Any Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together?

Sam Klein had a facial transformation before appearing on Love Is Blind UK

Sam From Love Is Blind UK Documents Before And After Nose Job Transformation

The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August

When Is The Love Is Blind UK Reunion 2024? When To Watch

Nicole and Benaiah made it to the altar - but are they still together?

Are Nicole And Benaiah Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

Freddie Powell and Cat Richards partnered up on Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Freddie And Cat From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Ollie and Demi got engaged on Love is Blind UK

Are Ollie And Demi From Love Is Blind UK Still Together Now?

Are Jasmine and Bobby from Love Is Blind UK still together?

Are Bobby And Jasmine Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits