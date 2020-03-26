What Is The Game Face Challenge On Instagram? The New Trend Explained

Instagram users have been keeping busy with the new trend. Picture: PA

The coronavirus pandemic has seen people entertain themselves with new trends on social media, and the latest is the Instagram game face trend.

While people are self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, social media has been popping off lately with new viral trends.

Celebs have been taking over TikTok, doing popular dances, whilst stars on the app have been gaining more followers each day.

The latest trend is the game face challenge, which currently has over 650,000 posts on Instagram.

But what exactly is it? Here’s what we know…

What is the game face challenge on Instagram?

The new trend asks people to post a photo of their face during a sports game.

It could be any sport you like, but the main focus is the game face you are pulling in the snap.

It goes without saying that a good action-shot with a hilarious pose gets extra points!

How can I take part?

Although the trend sees those who play sports taking part, you don’t have to be an extremely active person to join in on the fun.

Some people have even gone to the lengths of photoshopping their face on to wrestlers’ bodies or just simply shared a picture of them doing yoga!

All you need to do is post your snap on Instagram with the hashtag #gameface so others taking part can see the pics.

Happy game face-ing!

