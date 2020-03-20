WATCH: Charlotte Crosby Shocks Fans With Singing Voice In Video Whilst Self-Isolating

Charlotte Crosby stunned fans with her voice. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby shared a video of her singing Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ while in self-isolation, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Charlotte Crosby has left fans in shock after belting out Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ on her Instagram story.

The Geordie Shore star stunned everyone with her amazing singing voice, sharing the video, captioned: “Day 3 of quarantine,” alongside a gif, which reads ‘omg I am so bored [sic]’.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the I’m A Celeb Australia star went on to show her followers how she was dealing with social-distancing, adding that she was ‘enjoying today A LOT’, whilst pampering herself with a relaxing bath.

The 29-year-old also took to Twitter to talk about quarantining, writing: "I wouldn’t mind lockdown...if I was with a certain human being,” dropping hints about a new man.

I wouldn’t mind lockdown...if I was with a certain human being 😑💕 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) March 18, 2020

As fans took to the comments to guess who it was about, Charlotte wasn’t giving anything away.

However, according to numerous reports, the TV personality has been dating videographer Liam Beaumont.

She allegedly met Liam during a recent holiday to Dubai, however, the coronavirus outbreak means they’re currently in different countries - as Liam is in Bali.

A source told a tabloid: "They've been dating since meeting in Dubai when Charlotte was on a group holiday with the Geordie Shore girls."

They continued: "They instantly clicked when they met and haven't stopped talking by text ever since. He's got all the qualities her last relationship didn't but they're taking things really slow and just enjoying it. It's early days.

"They're both now stuck in different parts of the world and finding it hard not knowing when they'll see each other again.”

This comes after Charlotte recently split from her Aussie beau and I’m A Celeb co-star, Ryan Gallagher.

