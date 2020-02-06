Charlotte Crosby And I’m A Celeb Co-Star Ryan Gallagher Are Giving Relationship A Go Outside Of The Jungle
6 February 2020, 15:57
I'm A Celeb Australia's Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are trying to make their long-distance relationship work.
Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are giving their relationship a go on the outside world after their stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.
The Geordie Shore star said she was keen to make their long-distance romance work as she revealed she’s flying back to Aus to see her beau.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: "He's organised a dream date. We're going whale watching up near Port Stephens.”
The 29-year-old TV personality seems smitten with her co-star, who was voted off the show the day before her.
He surprised her during her elimination and Charlotte revealed it was hard for her to keep her hands to herself, saying: "I just wanted to jump on Ryan when I got out.”
She hinted that the Married At First Sight star could even be the one as she added: "I've never felt about anyone like I do about him.
"I want to marry him and have all his babies."
She’s also already got her mum, Letitia's, seal of approval as she told NW Magazine: "From what I've seen, Ryan seems so nice and he has a lot of qualities Charlotte likes.”
The pair got super close during their time in the South African jungle and were apparently even having ‘secret hook-ups’ away from the cameras.
A source told NW: "They said: "They like to go behind the long drop [toilet] while there are no cameras!
"They come back [to camp] separately after about 20 minutes and sneak back into bed.”
After a turbulent relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie, fans are glad to see Charlotte happy with her new man!