Charlotte Crosby And I’m A Celeb Co-Star Ryan Gallagher Are Giving Relationship A Go Outside Of The Jungle

Charlotte is flying back to Australia to spend time with him. Picture: Instagram/Channel 10

I'm A Celeb Australia's Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are trying to make their long-distance relationship work.

Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are giving their relationship a go on the outside world after their stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

The Geordie Shore star said she was keen to make their long-distance romance work as she revealed she’s flying back to Aus to see her beau.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: "He's organised a dream date. We're going whale watching up near Port Stephens.”

The 29-year-old TV personality seems smitten with her co-star, who was voted off the show the day before her.

Charlotte and Ryan are reuniting this month. Picture: Instagram

He surprised her during her elimination and Charlotte revealed it was hard for her to keep her hands to herself, saying: "I just wanted to jump on Ryan when I got out.”

She hinted that the Married At First Sight star could even be the one as she added: "I've never felt about anyone like I do about him.

"I want to marry him and have all his babies."

She’s also already got her mum, Letitia's, seal of approval as she told NW Magazine: "From what I've seen, Ryan seems so nice and he has a lot of qualities Charlotte likes.”

The pair got super close during their time in the South African jungle and were apparently even having ‘secret hook-ups’ away from the cameras.

A source told NW: "They said: "They like to go behind the long drop [toilet] while there are no cameras!

"They come back [to camp] separately after about 20 minutes and sneak back into bed.”

After a turbulent relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie, fans are glad to see Charlotte happy with her new man!