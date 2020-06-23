Boris Johnson Speech: Pubs & Hairdressers Can Reopen On July 4 But Gyms & Nightclubs Must Remain Closed

23 June 2020, 13:13

The Prime Minister announced the lockdown changes that will take place on July 4
The Prime Minister announced the lockdown changes that will take place on July 4. Picture: BBC/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed pubs and hairdressers will be reopened next month, however nightclubs and gyms will stay closed.

Boris Johnson has announced that pubs, cinemas and hairdressers will be reopening in England from July 4.

The Prime Minister made his announcement at the House of Commons today (June 23).

Boris Johnson Announces All Schools In England Will Reopen Fully In September

He explained which parts of the hospitality and leisure industry will be reopening for the first time in months after the UK went into lockdown, in March.

Boris said: "We can go further and safely ease the lockdown in England. Each step will be conditional and reversible."

The Prime Minister continued: “Most leisure facilities will reopen if they can do so safely including outdoor gyms, playgrounds, cinemas, and libraries."

He ensured that more ventilation, providing hand sanitiser and rotating shift patterns will be key in making this possible, adding that: "We cannot lift all the restrictions at once so we have to make difficult judgements."

July 4 marks the start of ‘phase three’, which will see businesses reopen in the hospitality industry.

Hairdressers and pubs are also set to be reopening during this phase.

Boris Johnson confirmed pubs and hairdressers will reopen next month
Boris Johnson confirmed pubs and hairdressers will reopen next month. Picture: BBC

However, nightclubs, soft play areas and indoor gyms are yet to be given to green light.

This comes as he also confirmed the ease of the two-metre social distancing rule, explaining that there will be a 1m+ rule.

The two-metre rule was initially put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Flight companies sell seats for less than a tenner for July flights

COVID-19: Do Flight Prices Show Flying Won't Be As Expensive As Everyone Feared?

Boris Johnson announced schools will reopen in England in September

Boris Johnson Announces All Schools In England Will Reopen Fully In September

Many people are anxious about leaving lockdown

Why You Might Be Feeling Post-Lockdown Anxiety And How To Manage It

Disneyland Paris will reopen next month.

Disneyland Paris Announces Reopening Date

Pubs could re-open from 4 July

Boris Johnson To Announce Tomorrow When Pubs Can Reopen

People want to know if they can holiday in 2020

Can I Go On Holiday In The UK From 4 July? The Travel Restrictions Easing Soon

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix