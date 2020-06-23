Boris Johnson Speech: Pubs & Hairdressers Can Reopen On July 4 But Gyms & Nightclubs Must Remain Closed

The Prime Minister announced the lockdown changes that will take place on July 4. Picture: BBC/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed pubs and hairdressers will be reopened next month, however nightclubs and gyms will stay closed.

Boris Johnson has announced that pubs, cinemas and hairdressers will be reopening in England from July 4.

The Prime Minister made his announcement at the House of Commons today (June 23).

He explained which parts of the hospitality and leisure industry will be reopening for the first time in months after the UK went into lockdown, in March.

Boris said: "We can go further and safely ease the lockdown in England. Each step will be conditional and reversible."

The Prime Minister continued: “Most leisure facilities will reopen if they can do so safely including outdoor gyms, playgrounds, cinemas, and libraries."

He ensured that more ventilation, providing hand sanitiser and rotating shift patterns will be key in making this possible, adding that: "We cannot lift all the restrictions at once so we have to make difficult judgements."

July 4 marks the start of ‘phase three’, which will see businesses reopen in the hospitality industry.

Hairdressers and pubs are also set to be reopening during this phase.

Boris Johnson confirmed pubs and hairdressers will reopen next month. Picture: BBC

However, nightclubs, soft play areas and indoor gyms are yet to be given to green light.

This comes as he also confirmed the ease of the two-metre social distancing rule, explaining that there will be a 1m+ rule.

The two-metre rule was initially put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

