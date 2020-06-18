Hairdressers And Barbers Advised To Keep Chatting To A ‘Minimum’ When Salons Reopen To Help Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Salons are set to reopen next month. Picture: PA images

Hairdressers and barbers are set to reopen next month, but chatting will have to be kept to a ‘minimum’ to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Businesses were told to close their doors back in March when the first stage of lockdown was announced, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hair salons were forced to close their doors back in March. Picture: PA images

However, it looks like they will be allowed to reopen from July 4th, but there will be some new rules in place.

The National Hair and Beauty Federation has published a list of guidelines to help keep staff and customers safe.

The guidelines suggest that stylists should ‘avoid face-to-face discussions with clients’ and have discussions about cut, colour and treatments ‘via the mirror’.

It reads: "Discussions about cut, colour and treatments should be made via the mirror while standing behind the client and kept to a minimum.

“You can lower the risk of infection if you stand or sit side-to-side rather than facing people."

The guidelines also suggest salons should hold online consultations before the appointments to reduce the amount of time a customer spends in the chair.

It reads: “This could be done before your salon or barbershop is fully open for business.

“This also gives you an opportunity to talk to clients about safety measures you're taking to protect them and your team and to establish if an allergy alert test is needed.”

