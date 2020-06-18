Hairdressers And Barbers Advised To Keep Chatting To A ‘Minimum’ When Salons Reopen To Help Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

18 June 2020, 16:28

Salons are set to reopen next month.
Salons are set to reopen next month. Picture: PA images

Hairdressers and barbers are set to reopen next month, but chatting will have to be kept to a ‘minimum’ to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hairdressers and barbers have been advised to keep talking to a ‘minimum’ when salons reopen.

Businesses were told to close their doors back in March when the first stage of lockdown was announced, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Hair salons were forced to close their doors back in March.
Hair salons were forced to close their doors back in March. Picture: PA images

However, it looks like they will be allowed to reopen from July 4th, but there will be some new rules in place.

The National Hair and Beauty Federation has published a list of guidelines to help keep staff and customers safe.

The guidelines suggest that stylists should ‘avoid face-to-face discussions with clients’ and have discussions about cut, colour and treatments ‘via the mirror’.

It reads: "Discussions about cut, colour and treatments should be made via the mirror while standing behind the client and kept to a minimum.

“You can lower the risk of infection if you stand or sit side-to-side rather than facing people."

The guidelines also suggest salons should hold online consultations before the appointments to reduce the amount of time a customer spends in the chair.

It reads: “This could be done before your salon or barbershop is fully open for business.

“This also gives you an opportunity to talk to clients about safety measures you're taking to protect them and your team and to establish if an allergy alert test is needed.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Gyms across the country are shut

When Can Gyms Reopen In The UK?

Greggs menu as it re-opens 800 branches includes sausage rolls and steak bakes

Greggs Menu Revealed As It Re-Opens 800 Branches

The clubbing scene is set to be empty in Ibiza this year

Ibiza Clubs Won’t Be Opening This Year For The First Time Ever & Here’s Why

Boris Johnson says breakthrough steroid to become available on NHS

COVID-19: Boris Johnson Confirms 'Breakthrough' Drug To Be Available On NHS

The two metre social distance rule could soon be relaxed

Will Two Metre Rule Be Relaxed? Scientists Say There's 'No Indication' Two Metres Is Safer Than One
Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals has worked

Marcus Rashford: Free School Meals For Children During Summer Holidays Promised By The Government

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix