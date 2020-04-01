5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows To Get Into During Quarantine

Tiger King is amongst the list. Picture: Netflix

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people have been binge-watching shows to keep themselves entertained and we’ve rounded up some of our favourites.

COVID-19 has seen a rise in the number of people working from home and looking for something binge-worthy to watch on TV.

With most people rinsing their favourite series or re-watching old episodes of the same old shows, a lot of people have been looking for more programmes to get their teeth stuck into.

11 Happy Instagram Accounts You Should Follow During Coronavirus

Let’s take a look at some of the best reality TV shows to watch right now…

Tiger King

You’ve probably already seen all the memes and the famous blonde mullet of Joe Exotic pop up everywhere, but Netflix's Tiger King is one of the most unpredictable series you will ever watch!

It follows an infamous tiger breeder, Joe Exotic, who ran a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.

In 2019, he was convicted over plotting to kill his arch-enemy, Carole Baskin.

Terrace House

Sort of like a Japanese version of Love Island, Terrace House follows six young men and women who move into a house together for the summer and get to know each other.

Amazing Interiors

Amazing Interiors shows off some seriously impressive houses. Picture: Netflix

Amazing Interiors is based on the old phrase ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’.

The programme shows some breathtaking houses, from one that doubles as an aquarium to one home on a boat!

Explained

Explained is a docu-series where each episode answers a question by exploring its history, for example, delving into topics about anything you can think of - from cults to billionaires and diamonds - perfect for that top-up of knowledge to keep you interested during these times!

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak sheds light into the current situation with COVID-19 as it delves into when influenza became a pandemic over 100 years ago as well as the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.

The episodes introduce the audience to the frontline of doctors across the world and how the researchers have dealt with containing the viruses.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News