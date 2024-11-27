Boardmasters 2025: RAYE, Myles Smith & more announced – all the info and how to get tickets

27 November 2024, 17:00

Boardmasters have announced their 2025 line-up
Boardmasters have announced their 2025 line-up. Picture: Boardmasters

By Kathryn Knight

Boardmasters have just announced their incredible line-up for 2025 – here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boardmasters, taking place in its usual home of Newquay, Cornwall, has announced which artists are performing at next year’s festival, with Raye, Nelly Furtado and Myles Smith just a few of the huge stars taking to stage.

The festival is taking place between 6th - 10th August 2025, a five-day adventure combining live music, surfing and skating.

Here’s the complete line-up and all the info on getting tickets.

How to get tickets to Boardmasters 2025

Sign up to the pre-sale to access tickets before they go on general sale at 10am on Friday 29th November.

RAYE is performing at Boardmasters 2025
RAYE is performing at Boardmasters 2025. Picture: Boardmasters

Boardmasters 2025 line-up:

Artists and Performers

  • Raye
  • The Prodigy
  • Nelly Furtado
  • London Grammar
  • Maribou State
  • Wet Leg
  • Interplanetary Criminal
  • Myles Smith
  • Ocean Alley
  • Kaiser Chiefs
  • Rizzle Kicks
  • Natasha Bedingfield
  • Bou + B Live 247
  • Bru-C
  • Franz Ferdinand
  • Hard Life
  • Salute
  • Ahadadream
  • A Little Sound
  • Arielle Free
  • Badger
  • Bakey
  • Basslayerz
  • Beth McCarthy
  • Biianco
  • Bob Vylan
  • Crybaby
  • Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon
  • Deadletter
  • Emily Makis
  • Fat Dog
  • Gardna
  • Jazzy
  • Joshua James
  • Luvcat
  • Lu.Re
  • Newton Faulkner
  • Oppidan
  • Orla Gartland
  • Paige Tomlinson
  • Paris Paloma
  • Sally C
  • Simone
  • Storm Mollison
  • Waze
  • Jam & Meme
  • Massaoke
  • Take A Chance On Us

