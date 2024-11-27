Boardmasters 2025: RAYE, Myles Smith & more announced – all the info and how to get tickets

Boardmasters have announced their 2025 line-up. Picture: Boardmasters

By Kathryn Knight

Boardmasters have just announced their incredible line-up for 2025 – here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boardmasters, taking place in its usual home of Newquay, Cornwall, has announced which artists are performing at next year’s festival, with Raye, Nelly Furtado and Myles Smith just a few of the huge stars taking to stage.

The festival is taking place between 6th - 10th August 2025, a five-day adventure combining live music, surfing and skating.

Here’s the complete line-up and all the info on getting tickets.

How to get tickets to Boardmasters 2025

Sign up to the pre-sale to access tickets before they go on general sale at 10am on Friday 29th November.

Boardmasters have announced their 2025 line-up. Picture: Boardmasters

RAYE is performing at Boardmasters 2025. Picture: Boardmasters

Boardmasters 2025 line-up:

Artists and Performers