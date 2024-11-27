Boardmasters 2025: RAYE, Myles Smith & more announced – all the info and how to get tickets
27 November 2024, 17:00
By Kathryn Knight
Boardmasters have just announced their incredible line-up for 2025 – here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Boardmasters, taking place in its usual home of Newquay, Cornwall, has announced which artists are performing at next year’s festival, with Raye, Nelly Furtado and Myles Smith just a few of the huge stars taking to stage.
The festival is taking place between 6th - 10th August 2025, a five-day adventure combining live music, surfing and skating.
Here’s the complete line-up and all the info on getting tickets.