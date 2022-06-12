Ed Sheeran Opens Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

12 June 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:21

Ed Sheeran opened Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard
Ed Sheeran opened Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Ed Sheeran had thousands of Summertime Ball partygoers with their lights up as he took over Wembley Stadium.

Ed Sheeran's Summertime Ball performance was filled with his nostalgic classics and new bops from his latest album 'Equals'.

In what was his third #CapitalSTB appearance, Ed proved he's no stranger to Wembley Stadium as he got the entire crowd singing along.

From his grand arrival to his Summertime Ball performance, here's what happened when Ed took over Wembley Stadium...

Ed Sheeran performs 'Shivers' as part of his epic opening set

Ed Sheeran has 80,000 fans singing along to 'Overpass Graffiti'

Ed Sheeran serenades Wembley Stadium with 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran's #CapitalSTB set list

  • 'Shivers'
  • 'Overpass Graffiti'
  • 'Shape of You'
  • 'Bad Habits'

