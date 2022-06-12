On Air Now
12 June 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:21
Ed Sheeran had thousands of Summertime Ball partygoers with their lights up as he took over Wembley Stadium.
Ed Sheeran's Summertime Ball performance was filled with his nostalgic classics and new bops from his latest album 'Equals'.
In what was his third #CapitalSTB appearance, Ed proved he's no stranger to Wembley Stadium as he got the entire crowd singing along.
From his grand arrival to his Summertime Ball performance, here's what happened when Ed took over Wembley Stadium...
