Louis Tomlinson’s ex, Briana Jungwirth, and the mother of the One Direction star’s son, Freddie, is dating Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, Brody Jenner.

Brody’s father is Caitlyn Jenner and he is the step brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner and also Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

Brody is Kylie and Kendall Jenner's step brother. Picture: PA images

His ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, made headlines last year when she struck up a relationship with Miley Cyrus shortly after the ‘Slide Away’ singer’s split from Liam Hemsworth.

Kaitlyn and Brody are on good terms and he’s even introduced his new girlfriend, Briana, to her and told friends she approves.

An insider told E Online: “Brody and Kaitlynn have maintained a cordial friendly relationship since splitting.

"They still hangout from time to time and Kaitlynn likes to spend time with their dogs they once shared.

The insider added that Briana was more than happy to meet Brody’s ex-wife as she ‘understand they have a lot of history together’.

They said: “She didn't mind meeting Kaitlynn.

"She knows Brody is still in touch with her and understands they have a lot of history together.

"Briana was fine hanging out with her and Brody's friends in a group and was very friendly and outgoing, which Brody admires.

“Brody likes that she enjoys having fun and is adventurous. They are a good match but they are still keeping things very casual."

