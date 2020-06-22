Louis Tomlinson’s Ex Briana Jungwirth Shares Adorable Photograph Of Son Freddie As She Pays Tribute To One Direction Star On Father’s Day

22 June 2020, 10:13

Briana shared the adorable photograph on Instagram.
Briana shared the adorable photograph on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Louis Tomlinson’s ex Briana Jungwirth paid tribute to the One Direction star and Freddie’s dad on Father’s Day.

Louis Tomlinson’s ex Briana Jungwirth has shared an adorable photograph of herself and the One Direction singer with their son Freddie in celebration of Father’s Day.

She captioned the sweet post: “Happy Father’s Day Louis.

Louis and Briana welcomed Freddie into the world in 2016.
Louis and Briana welcomed Freddie into the world in 2016. Picture: instagram

“We’ve created the most special boy and he’s lucky to call you his dad.”

Fans were delighted to see the black and white snap, with one writing: “This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. happy father's day, Louis.”

Another added: “I’m crying. Freddie is so precious. Thank you Briana for sharing such a beautiful picture.”

Louis and Briana welcomed their son into the world in January 2016 and have successfully co-parented him since.

The ‘Walls’ singer opened up about spending time with the tot in a candid interview with Metro in October 2019.

He explained the little one lives in LA with his mum so he doesn't see him as much as he'd like to, but he divides his time between the US and the UK.

He said: "I try and spend as much time in England as I do LA and vice versa… to be there to see and go out with Freddie and all of that.

“Then I have my family in the UK, who I make sure I see plenty of. It’s a bit of a juggle at times but it’s all part of life."

Louis isn't the only One Direction star to have a childLiam Payne shares Bear with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl, and Zayn Malik is set to welcome a baby with his model girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, later this year.

