G-Eazy – ‘Him & I’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

G-Eazy brought this epic love song to the Summertime Ball.

It’s the stunning Bonnie & Clyde love song he wrote with his real-life girlfriend Halsey, and ‘Him & I’ sounded even more incredible live in front of 80,000 of you at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Opening his set in style. G-Eazy had the crowds singing along with him – you guys definitely made the Oakland boy feel right at home!

He flew in specially for the Ball, and G-Eazy certainly didn’t disappoint – you can watch his performance as many times as you like by clicking play on the video above.

G-Eazy Summertime Ball 2018 Setlis t

'Him & I'

‘Me, Myself & I’

G-Eazy – ‘Him & I’ Lyrics

[Chorus: Halsey]

Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love, the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I, him and I

[Verse 1: G-Eazy & Halsey]

My '65 speeding up the PCH, a hell of a ride

They don't wanna see us make it, they just wanna divide

2017 Bonnie and Clyde

Wouldn't see the point of living on if one of us died, yeah Got that kind of style everybody try to rip off

YSL dress under when she takes the mink off

Silk on her body, pull it down and watch it slip off

Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my (ha-ha-ha)

Crazy, but I love her, I could never run from her

Hit it, no rubber never would let no one touch her

Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn

But, what the f**k is love with no pain, no suffer

Intense, this s**t, it gets dense

She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense

If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents

She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince (you know?)

[Chorus: Halsey & G-Eazy]

Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie (I love you baby)

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love; the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I

[Post-Chorus: Halsey]

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

[Verse 2: G-Eazy & Halsey]

We turn up, mobbin' 'til the end of time

Only one who gets me, I'm a crazy f**kin' Gemini

Remember this for when I die

Everybody dressed in all black, suits and a tie

My funeral will be lit if I-

Ever go down or get caught, or they identify

My b***h was the most solid, nothing to solidify

She would never cheat, you'd never see her with a different guy

Ever tell you different, then it's a lie

See, that's my down b***h, see that's my soldier

She keeps that thang-thang if anyone goes there

Calm and collected, she keeps her composure

And she gon' ride for me until this thing over

We do drugs together (together), f**k up clubs together (together)

And we'd both go crazy (crazy) if we was to sever

You know? We keep mobbin', it's just me and my b***h

F**k the world, we just gon' keep getting rich, you know?

[Chorus: Halsey]

Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love; the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I

[Post-Chorus: Halsey]

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

[Bridge: Halsey & G-Eazy]

Cross my heart, hope to die

To you, I've never lied

For you, I'd take a life

It's him and I, and I swear (ayy)

'Til the end I'ma ride wit' you

Mob and get money, get high wit' you, yeah (ayy)

Cross my heart, hope to die

This is our ride or die

You can confide in me

There is no hiding, I swear

Stay solid, never lie to you

Swear, most likely I'ma die wit' you, yeah

[Chorus: Halsey]

Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie

He said “be true,” I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love, the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I

[Post-Chorus: Halsey]

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

