G-Eazy – ‘Me, Myself & I’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

80,000 people were going crazy for G-Eazy’s incredible performance.

He’s one of the coolest rappers around and he flew in specially to perform for you guys – and judging by the screams at Wembley Stadium, you couldn’t get enough of G-Eazy!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Performing the stunning ‘Me, Myself & I’, G-Eazy had 80,000 of you singing along with him as he took to the stage.

You can watch this incredible live performance over and over again with the video above – it’s just unmissable.

G-Eazy Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

'Him & I'

‘Me, Myself & I’

G-Eazy – ‘Me, Myself & I’ Lyrics

[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

(yeah)

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul



[G-Eazy:]

And as far as I can see I just need privacy

Plus a whole lot of tree, f**k all this modesty

I just need space to do me get a world that they're tryna see

A Stella Maxwell right beside of me

A Ferrari I'm buyin' three

A closet of Saint Laurent, get what I want when I want

'Cause this hunger is driving me, yeah

I just need to be alone, I just need to be at home

Understand what I'm speaking on if time is money I need a loan

But regardless I'll always keep keepin' on

F**k fake friends, we don't take L's we just make M's

While y'all follow, we just make trends

I'm right back to work when that break ends



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

(Got me for life, yeah)

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

I don't need anything to get me through the night

Except the beat that's in my heart

Yeah, it's keeping me alive

(Keeps me alive)

I don't need anything to make me satisfied (you know)

'Cause the music does me good and it gets me every time



[G-Eazy:]

Yeah, and I don't like talking to strangers

So get the f**k off me I'm anxious

I'm tryna be cool but I may just go ape s**t

Say "f**k y'all" to all of y'all faces

It changes though now that I'm famous

Everyone knows how this lifestyle is dangerous

But I love it the rush is amazing

Celebrate nightly and everyone rages

I found how to cope with my anger

I'm swimming in money

Swimming in liquor my liver is muddy

But it's all good I'm still sippin' this bubbly

This s**t is lovely, this s**t ain't random, I didn't get lucky

Made it right here 'cause I'm sick with it Cudi

They all take the money for granted

But don't want to work for it tell me now, isn't it funny? Nah



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

(Got me for life, yeah)

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

I don't need anything to get me through the night

Except the beat that's in my heart

Yeah, it's keeping me alive

(Keeps me alive)

I don't need anything to make me satisfied (you know)

'Cause the music does me good and it gets me every time



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

Like ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba (Yee!)

Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

'Cause the music does me good and it gets me every time



[G-Eazy:]

Yeah, lonely nights I laid awake

Pray to lord, my soul to take

My heart's become too cold to break

Know I'm great but I'm broke as hell

Having dreams that I'm folding cake

All my life I've been told to wait

But I'mma get it now, yeah it's no debate

Yeah



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

Oh, it's just me, myself and I

Solo ride until I die

'Cause I got me for life

(Got me for life, yeah)

Oh I don't need a hand to hold

Even when the night is cold

I got that fire in my soul



[Bebe Rexha (G-Eazy):]

I don't need anything to get me through the night

Except the beat that's in my heart

Yeah, it's keeping me alive

(Keeps me alive)

I don't need anything to make me satisfied (you know)

'Cause the music does me good and it gets me every time



[Bebe Rexha:]

Like ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba-da-ba

'Cause the music does me good and it gets me every time

