LA's Suavest Rapper, G-Eazy, Rocked London's Wembley Stadium At The #CapitalSTB!

9 June 2018, 19:29

It wouldn't be the Ball without a rapper or two to entertain the crowd!

It's no easy task to entertain 80,000 people as a solo star, but G-Eazy showed us how it's done as he took to the stage for his brilliant Summertime Ball performance.

Performing two of his biggest hits, 'Him & I' and 'Me, Myself & I', G-Eazy's stage presence was second to none as he bounded down the runway - what a performer! 

G-Eazy was buzzing to have performed for all of you - and he showed his appreciation to the fans:

G-Eazy made it rain confetti and brought the fire cannons and had everyone singing along with him for his turn on the #CapitalSTB stage. 

G-Eazy rocked all black everything for his photocall... except for his crimson socks to match the red carpet!

Ahead of his performance, G-Eazy had some intense pigeon chat with Roman... yes, really. 

There were a LOT of fans out for the Oakland boy - and you couldn't get enough of how good he was:

G-Eazy Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • 'Him & I'
  • ‘Me, Myself & I’

G Eazy Pigeon Theory

G-Eazy Has A Bizarre Theory About Pigeons That Will Blow Your Mind

G-Eazy – ‘Me, Myself & I’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

G-Eazy – ‘Him & I’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

