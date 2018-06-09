LA's Suavest Rapper, G-Eazy, Rocked London's Wembley Stadium At The #CapitalSTB!

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 19:29
It wouldn't be the Ball without a rapper or two to entertain the crowd!
It's no easy task to entertain 80,000 people as a solo star, but G-Eazy showed us how it's done as he took to the stage for his brilliant Summertime Ball performance.
Performing two of his biggest hits, 'Him & I' and 'Me, Myself & I', G-Eazy's stage presence was second to none as he bounded down the runway - what a performer!
G-Eazy was buzzing to have performed for all of you - and he showed his appreciation to the fans:
Wembley we DID THAT! https://t.co/aL6wwx5PQV— G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) June 9, 2018
G-Eazy made it rain confetti and brought the fire cannons and had everyone singing along with him for his turn on the #CapitalSTB stage.
G-Eazy rocked all black everything for his photocall... except for his crimson socks to match the red carpet!
Ahead of his performance, G-Eazy had some intense pigeon chat with Roman... yes, really.
There were a LOT of fans out for the Oakland boy - and you couldn't get enough of how good he was:
WOW IM SO PROUD— jess // exams this week (@enchantdaze) June 9, 2018
absolutely iconic— hannah (@ihannahhall) June 9, 2018
hold tight Gerald at #CapitalSTB @g_eazy pic.twitter.com/21Gv8JKkZf— Josh Collins (@joshcollins) June 9, 2018
After years of listening to him on YouTube, today I finally saw @G_Eazy live for the first time, he’s amazing & killed it as always!#CapitalSTB pic.twitter.com/afGhyrmDRY— Horizon Slips (@HrznSlips) June 9, 2018
BABYYYYY @G_Eazy pic.twitter.com/BHTWWN05e8— diana (@louteasadle) June 9, 2018
What a dream to see @G_Eazy at Wembley https://t.co/V5kZNjwviy— kristelle (@kristellealexa1) June 9, 2018
