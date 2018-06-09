LA's Suavest Rapper, G-Eazy, Rocked London's Wembley Stadium At The #CapitalSTB!

It wouldn't be the Ball without a rapper or two to entertain the crowd!

It's no easy task to entertain 80,000 people as a solo star, but G-Eazy showed us how it's done as he took to the stage for his brilliant Summertime Ball performance.

Performing two of his biggest hits, 'Him & I' and 'Me, Myself & I', G-Eazy's stage presence was second to none as he bounded down the runway - what a performer!

G-Eazy was buzzing to have performed for all of you - and he showed his appreciation to the fans:

G-Eazy made it rain confetti and brought the fire cannons and had everyone singing along with him for his turn on the #CapitalSTB stage.

G-Eazy rocked all black everything for his photocall... except for his crimson socks to match the red carpet!

Ahead of his performance, G-Eazy had some intense pigeon chat with Roman... yes, really.

There were a LOT of fans out for the Oakland boy - and you couldn't get enough of how good he was:

WOW IM SO PROUD — jess // exams this week (@enchantdaze) June 9, 2018

absolutely iconic — hannah (@ihannahhall) June 9, 2018

After years of listening to him on YouTube, today I finally saw @G_Eazy live for the first time, he’s amazing & killed it as always!#CapitalSTB⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/afGhyrmDRY — Horizon Slips (@HrznSlips) June 9, 2018

What a dream to see @G_Eazy at Wembley https://t.co/V5kZNjwviy — kristelle (@kristellealexa1) June 9, 2018

G-Eazy Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

'Him & I'

‘Me, Myself & I’

