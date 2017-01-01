Hey Ma
Pitbull feat. Camila Cabello & J Balvin

Download 'Hey Ma' on iTunes

Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello - 'Hey Ma' Lyrics

English Lyrics

[Verse 1: J Balvin]
Come on, without scare
Take care and follow me the game
Alone i think
Tell your friends later
Do not explain, just come
That your mind is evil, that I know
In your look I can see it
You kill my style and I know that
I'm going to break the record, rampapampam
Dance that I have not seen you, pampapampam
Because you were what I dreamed
Let's not waste time, pampapampam

[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you

[Verse 2: Pitbull]
Pa'lante with the freedom of Cuba
And that the whole island will rise
From Havana to Santiago
Everyone smoking cigars and drinking drinks
What a relaxation! The bum works double
Just put the batteries
Everyone wants a Cuban, stand in line
This is a party, follow, whatever
Like what? As you want, your way
Are you single?
Take the payamitas for you to see
I'm not a silk dress monkey
These women are hot and much more
They burn you out there, they burn you over there

[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]
I will not look back, oh, no, no more
I can not breathe without your love
Baby your love

[Chorus: J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Both]
I need you
Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
I need you
Hey, mama hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
I need you
I need you
Hey

[Bridge: Camila Cabello]
If you touch my skin
You will quench my thirst
Ooh, I'm going to go crazy
Tell me what you're going to do
Tell me what you are going to do, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you

Hey Ma
Pitbull feat. Camila Cabello & J Balvin

Download 'Hey Ma' on iTunes

Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello - 'Hey Ma' Lyrics

English Lyrics

[Verse 1: J Balvin]
Come on, without scare
Take care and follow me the game
Alone i think
Tell your friends later
Do not explain, just come
That your mind is evil, that I know
In your look I can see it
You kill my style and I know that
I'm going to break the record, rampapampam
Dance that I have not seen you, pampapampam
Because you were what I dreamed
Let's not waste time, pampapampam

[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you

[Verse 2: Pitbull]
Pa'lante with the freedom of Cuba
And that the whole island will rise
From Havana to Santiago
Everyone smoking cigars and drinking drinks
What a relaxation! The bum works double
Just put the batteries
Everyone wants a Cuban, stand in line
This is a party, follow, whatever
Like what? As you want, your way
Are you single?
Take the payamitas for you to see
I'm not a silk dress monkey
These women are hot and much more
They burn you out there, they burn you over there

[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]
I will not look back, oh, no, no more
I can not breathe without your love
Baby your love

[Chorus: J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Both]
I need you
Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
I need you
Hey, mama hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
I need you
I need you
Hey

[Bridge: Camila Cabello]
If you touch my skin
You will quench my thirst
Ooh, I'm going to go crazy
Tell me what you're going to do
Tell me what you are going to do, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you

Camila Cabello News

See more Camila Cabello News

Camila Cabello

Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Album So Far

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello’s Revealed What She Wants For Her Birthday And It’s Pretty Weird TBH

Camila Cabello song

WATCH: This Guy Wrote The Funniest Love Song About Camila Cabello – And She Loves It!

Camila Cabello Photos

See more Camila Cabello Photos

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Camila Cabello Videos

See more Camila Cabello Videos

Camila Cabello Hey Ma video

Pitbull, Camila Cabello & J Balvin - 'Hey Ma'

Pitbull

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

S Club Juniors

Remember S Club Juniors? Well Here's What They're All Doing Now...

GoT Asset

People Are Kicking Off On Twitter That They Wasted An Hour Of Their Lives Watching Ice Melt For The GoT Release Date Reveal
Friends TV Show

Friends Is One Of The Most Expensive TV Shows Ever Made & NGL, We're Shocked

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  11. 11
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  15. 15
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  22. 22
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  23. 23
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  25. 25
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  26. 26
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  29. 29
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  32. 32
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  33. 33
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  34. 34
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Helium artwork
    Helium
    Sia
    itunes
  36. 36
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  39. 39
    Love artwork
    Love
    Lana Del Rey
    itunes
  40. 40
    Giants artwork
    Giants
    Take That
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site