Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello - 'Hey Ma' Lyrics

English Lyrics



[Verse 1: J Balvin]

Come on, without scare

Take care and follow me the game

Alone i think

Tell your friends later

Do not explain, just come

That your mind is evil, that I know

In your look I can see it

You kill my style and I know that

I'm going to break the record, rampapampam

Dance that I have not seen you, pampapampam

Because you were what I dreamed

Let's not waste time, pampapampam



[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]

I need you

Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'

I need you

Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'

Girl, it's getting hotter

I can't take much more

I need you

Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'

I need you



[Verse 2: Pitbull]

Pa'lante with the freedom of Cuba

And that the whole island will rise

From Havana to Santiago

Everyone smoking cigars and drinking drinks

What a relaxation! The bum works double

Just put the batteries

Everyone wants a Cuban, stand in line

This is a party, follow, whatever

Like what? As you want, your way

Are you single?

Take the payamitas for you to see

I'm not a silk dress monkey

These women are hot and much more

They burn you out there, they burn you over there



[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]

I will not look back, oh, no, no more

I can not breathe without your love

Baby your love



[Chorus: J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Both]

I need you

Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'

I need you

Hey, mama hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'

Girl, it's getting hotter

I can't take much more

I need you

Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'

I need you

I need you

Hey



[Bridge: Camila Cabello]

If you touch my skin

You will quench my thirst

Ooh, I'm going to go crazy

Tell me what you're going to do

Tell me what you are going to do, no, no, no, no, no, no, no



[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]

I need you

Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'

I need you

Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'

Girl, it's getting hotter

I can't take much more

I need you

Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'

I need you