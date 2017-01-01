Now Playing
Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello - 'Hey Ma' Lyrics
English Lyrics
[Verse 1: J Balvin]
Come on, without scare
Take care and follow me the game
Alone i think
Tell your friends later
Do not explain, just come
That your mind is evil, that I know
In your look I can see it
You kill my style and I know that
I'm going to break the record, rampapampam
Dance that I have not seen you, pampapampam
Because you were what I dreamed
Let's not waste time, pampapampam
[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
[Verse 2: Pitbull]
Pa'lante with the freedom of Cuba
And that the whole island will rise
From Havana to Santiago
Everyone smoking cigars and drinking drinks
What a relaxation! The bum works double
Just put the batteries
Everyone wants a Cuban, stand in line
This is a party, follow, whatever
Like what? As you want, your way
Are you single?
Take the payamitas for you to see
I'm not a silk dress monkey
These women are hot and much more
They burn you out there, they burn you over there
[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]
I will not look back, oh, no, no more
I can not breathe without your love
Baby your love
[Chorus: J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Both]
I need you
Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
I need you
Hey, mama hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey mama, hey mama, hey mama, hey ma'
I need you
I need you
Hey
[Bridge: Camila Cabello]
If you touch my skin
You will quench my thirst
Ooh, I'm going to go crazy
Tell me what you're going to do
Tell me what you are going to do, no, no, no, no, no, no, no
[Chorus: J Balvin & Camila Cabello]
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
Girl, it's getting hotter
I can't take much more
I need you
Hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, mama, hey, ma'
I need you
