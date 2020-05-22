Wetherspoons Reveals Plans To Reopen 875 Pubs After Lockdown

22 May 2020, 14:27

Wetherspoons are set to enforce new and safe measures when the pubs reopen
Wetherspoons are set to enforce new and safe measures when the pubs reopen. Picture: PA

Wetherspoons has unveiled how they plan on reopening pubs around the UK, once they have the green light from the government.

The UK’s well-known pub chain, JD Wetherspoons, has broken their silence on how they propose to deal with reopening 875 pubs across the country post-lockdown.

The £11million masterplan aims to have the company safely open its doors again once the government make a decision to ease restrictions, with new measures put in place to ensure customers are social distancing.

The company, owned by Tim Martin, detailed the blueprint which could potentially see the chain reopening this summer.

The pub’s food menu will be reduced, as well as their condiment bottles removed and replaced with disposable sachets instead. 

Customers will be expected to sanitise their hands upon arrival at one of the ten sanitiser points in the pub, where a one-way system will also be put in place.

Each employee will be expected to complete and sign a daily health assessment questionnaire to ensure they are fit to work and will also have their temperature taken using a digital thermometer.

All workers will be given facemasks, gloves and protective eyewear.

In addition to these changes, Wetherspoons will also have screens fitted by the till, and bosses will encourage customers to pay via the smartphone app or by contactless payment.

Screens will be put up in seating areas where it is not possible to separate tables far enough to comply with social distancing measures.

Each branch will have at least two members of staff working full-time to sanitise all contact points while the pub is open, including door handles, card payment machines and handrails.

Usual opening hours will be put in place, with Wetherspoon’s chief executive John Hutson announcing: "At present, the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement. We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“We have received more than 2,500 suggestions from our staff. The safety of our staff and customers is paramount.”

Pubs were forced to close around the UK on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People have been waiting to hear an update after the government said some pubs could start opening from July at the earliest, as part of the third phase of lockdown restrictions being eased.

