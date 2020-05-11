COVID-19: UK Urged To Wear Face Masks As Boris Johnson Unveils Lockdown Exit Strategy

Government urges public to cover face in public wherever possible. Picture: Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's published his 50 page strategy about UK easing its way out of lockdown which includes wearing a face mask and seeing one other person outside your immediate household.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has published a 50 page 'blueprint' strategy on the government's plan to ease the UK COVID-19 lockdown which includes many returning to work and an encouragement for everyone to adopt face masks/coverings whilst in public.

What Are The New Lockdown Rules? Boris Johnson Announces Plan To Gradually Lift Lockdown In UK

The sizeable document is titled Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's COVID-19 recovery strategy, follows Boris's announcement of a gradual easing of the country's lockdown, which has gone into much further detail about what people can and cannot do.

Some of the main takeaways of the 50 page document are:

- You are now able to undertake unlimited outdoor exercise a day given you adhere to social distancing rules.

- The government wants children of key workers and those who are vulnerable to go back to school at once.

- People should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible.

- Those with jobs in food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories should return to the workplace.

Boris Johnson demonstrating UK's eased lockdown rules. Picture: Getty

July 4th has been announced as a preliminary date in which the 'third phase' of easing the lockdown could come into place, in which hairdressers, churches and cinemas could re-open.

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News