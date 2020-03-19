Queen Issues Statement Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Queen is isolating at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

The Queen has issued a statement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Queen has broken her silence on coronavirus.

The 93-year-old, who is reportedly going to spend the next few weeks in isolation at Windsor Castle, said ‘we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals’ in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and encouraged people come 'together to work as one'.

The Queen's statement was issued on Thursday. Picture: Royal Communications.

The full statement reads: “As Phillip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

“We are being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted we can 'turn the tide' on COVID-19 within the next 12 weeks, during his latest conference.

When asked if the public will be able to 'return to our normal lives by summer', he replied: "I am very confident we'll get this thinking done and beat coronavirus i think we can turn the tide in 12 weeks but it depends on collective, resolute action."

Conferences are expected to continue to be held over the next few days.

