Boris Johnson Says 'We Can Turn The COVID-19 Tide In 12 Weeks' & Unveils Mass Testing Plans

British Prime Minister Gives Daily Address To The Nation On Coronavirus. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister has provided an early time frame of how long the nation is expected to follow social distancing and self isolation advice to get on top of the Coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has given the first indication of a timeframe in which the nation will have to follow the advice of social distancing and self isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help 'save thousands of lives' in his daily address to the nation.

The Prime Minister said: "I want to say something today on the time scale of this campaign and what we need to do."

"We can turn the tide within the next twelve weeks and I'm absolutely confident that we can send Coronavirus packing in this country, but, only if we all take steps we have outlined.

"[Following the advice] is vital because it's how we are going to reduce the peak and once we've achieved that, then the scientific progress we're making will really start to come into play."

When asked if the public will be able to 'return to our normal lives by summer', Boris replied: "I am very confident we'll get this thinking done and beat coronavirus i think we can turn the tide in 12 weeks but it depends on collective, resolute action."

Mr. Johnson went on to explain government plans to invest in 'antibody' kits, should they be proven to work, to unveil mass and readily available tests similar to a pregnancy test that can tell whether a person has had the virus or not.

He said: "We're in negotiations today to buy an 'antibody test' which can tell if you’ve had the disease."

"It's early days, but if it works [..] then we will buy literally hundreds and thousands of these kits as soon as possible and has the potential to be a total game changer, because you know once you have had it you're less vulnerable."

"We're making fantastic progress."

