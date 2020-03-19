Government To Provide Vouchers To Cover Free School Meals During Closures

Children who receive free school meals will have access to vouchers, the government has announced.

The Government is set to launch a voucher scheme, amid school closures due to coronavirus, to ensure children who receive free school meals still have access to food.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced the plans during his speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

He said: “We will give schools the flexibility to provide meals or vouchers to children who are eligible for free school meals.

“Some schools are already doing this and we will make sure those costs are reimbursed.

“As soon as possible, we will put in place a national voucher system for every child who is eligible for free school meals.

“I would like to progress to a stage where, in a large number of schools around the country, there is also the ability to have meals there provided, but that will be dependant in terms of staffing in each of those schools.”

It is not yet clear how children will receive the vouchers, which will reportedly have a monetary value, meaning families can decide how to spend them.

Boris Johnson announced UK schools would be closing ‘until further notice’ during his latest conference from Downing Street.

He is set to deliver another conference today.

