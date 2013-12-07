Union J At The Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "We've Got A Few Surprises" – Video

Check out Jaymi, JJ, George and Josh talking to Capital before they head out on stage.

Union J have been teasing their appearance at this year's Jingle Bell Ball and told fans to expect some surprises.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

The boys revealed that they will be performing a medley of Christmas tracks during their set.

"We're really excited, we're buzzing," explained George Shelly.

Josh was also asked about the group's pre-show rituals and he said he'd be getting spruced up and alsu just bumped into Katy Perry.

"I'll just go take a shower, not with Katy Perry, but I just said hello," he said.

Union J will perfrom on a line-up that includes the likes of Katy, Tinie Tempah, Ellie Goulding and James Arthur for day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

[[ This video has been removed ]]