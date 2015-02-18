The Vamps Reveal New Dates On Their UK Arena Tour For Spring 2015

18 February 2015, 13:52

The Vamps Brad

Union J will be joining The Vamps on the road as their main support act for their new arena tour.

EXCELLENT news for boy band fans - you get two lots of hot boys for the price of one at The Vamps 2015 arena tour! And they've also added new live dates in June as well.

The boys tweeted that , as well as hitting arenas up and down the UK in April and May, several extra dates have been added in June this year and tickets for those dates will be going on sale at 9am on 28th February

The Vamps have announced that their main support act will be Union J for their Spring tour shows .

Can't wait for @UnionJworld to support us on tour next year

— The Vamps (@TheVampsband) September 11, 2014

This is gonna be so fun! pic.twitter.com/64hhOlXyxk

— Tristan Evans (@TheVampsTristan) September 11, 2014

And it looks like the Union J boys were pretty excited too! 

The Vamps and Union J on TOUR TOGETHER?! Prepare yourselves. It's going to be messy

— GEORGE SHELLEY (@georgeujworld) September 11, 2014

WE ARE TOURING WITH @TheVampsband baby!!!!!!!!! it's going to be fricking unreal

— Josh Thomas Cuthbert (@JoshUJWorld) September 11, 2014

Buzzing to do the 2015 Arena Tour with @TheVampsband who's coming along? Going to be Sick

— JJ Hamblett (@JJUJWorld) September 11, 2014

Check out the full dates for The Vamps' new 2015 tour below: 

  • Glasgow (SSE Hydro) - 17th April
  • Glasgow (SSE Hydro) - 18th April
  • Belfast (Odyssey Arena) - 20th April
  • Dublin (3Arena) - 22nd April
  • Sheffield (Motorpoint Arena) - 24th April
  • Manchester (Phones 4U Arena) - 25th April
  • Liverpool (Echo Arena) - 28th April
  • London (O2 Arena) - 2nd May
  • Newcastle ( Arena) - 4th May
  • Nottingham (Capital FM Arena) - 5th May
  • Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena) - 7th May
  • Birmingham (LG Arena) - 8th May
Plus the boys have even MORE shows coming in June this year as well:
  • Colwyn Bay (Access All Eirias, Eirias Stadium) - 7th June
  • Cork (Cork Live In The Marquee) - 18th June
  • Scarborough (Open Air Theatre) - 20th June
  • Gloucestershire (Westonbirt Arboretum) - 27th June

Buy Your Tickets For The Vamps' 2015 Tour Now!

Being a fangirl is an expensive business, tickets, music, merch… But it's not so bad if you're a #Vampette. The boys will be hitting some of the biggest venues in the UK in April and May, including the O2 Arena in London on their 21-date UK arena tour next year, and they released 30,000 tickets priced at just £9.50, with 80% of the tickets costing £29.50 or less. We’ll take one for every date then, please! 

The boys got to practice in front of a crowd of 80,000 at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2014 with Morrisons in June last year – and they took to it like a duck to water. We’re excited to see what the boys come out with for their own show! 

Check out the lovely lads from The Vamps performing at the Jingle Bell Ball below:

The Vamps 'Oh Cecilia' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

04:48

 

