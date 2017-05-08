‘Shut Up’! Stormzy’s Bringing The Grime Vibes To Capital’s Summertime Ball!

Stormzy’s topping off a HUGE year by performing for 80,000 of you at Wembley!

We’ve already brought you some huge names on the Summertime Ball line-up, but it’s just got even cooler… Stormzy is the latest name to be added to the Ball!

Performing for the first time at the #CapitalSTB, Stormzy’s sure to bring the house down with some of his HUGE tunes from his number one album, ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’.

Stormzy will be joining the likes of Shawn Mendes and Zara Larsson at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone – and given that he’s one of the most in-demand men in music, with an Ed Sheeran collaboration under his belt, you know his set is going to be LIT!

So make sure you're free on Saturday 10th June to get to Wembley Stadium – it's going to be unmissable! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK's BIGGEST Summer party