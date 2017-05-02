16 Types Of People You'll Undoubtedly See In The Crowd At Capital's Summertime Ball

2 May 2017, 16:30

Capital's Summertuime Ball Crowd

If you've ever been to the #CapitalSTB, you'll know how true this is!

Since it first began way back in 2009, Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone has been THE most talked about moment of the summer. For those who have been lucky enough to get tickets, you'll know just how epic it is - for those of you who haven't yet experienced the incredible atmosphere inside Wembley Stadium, make sure you join us this year!

With the #CapitalSTB though, you can always be sure you'll see certain types of people in the crowd, so we decided to take a look at all the different sorts of folk who undoubtedly make every single year as brilliant as the last!

1. The person hoping for a secret One Direction set...

We really want it to happen too though, so you're not alone!

2. The person who just can't cope when their favourite star takes to the stage...

Whether it's Justin Bieber or Rihanna, there have certainly been some tears shed over the appearance of some Capital artists in the past!

3. The person who dances to every single act...

Who needs to rest those feet when there's the world's biggest artists performing their huge hits on stage in front of you, right?

4. The person who tries to catch every artists eye...

It might just work if you're right down the front, but you lot that try from row X23 are gonna have to wave a bit harder.

5. The person that gets super hyped when their favourite song is played...

Even if their mates aren't that into it, they are definitely going in for their fave regardless and no one can stop them!

6. The non-stop smilers...

We don't know how they manage it for so long, but their cheeks have got to be hurting the next day, surely?

7. The 'fun' dads...

If you're one of the younger #CapitalSTB crowd members, you might bring your dad along with you. Let's just hope they don't end up partying too hard!

8. The person who always manages to get on the big screen...

They might not play it cool when they have their big moment, but you can guarantee they'll make sure they make some sort of appearance on the giant tv screens.

9. The person who just wants to remain cool...

Well it is the summer after all tbf.

10. The person who thinks they know all the words, but really, really doesn't...

10/10 for effort every time though!

11. The person who just doesn't want it to end...

Don't be surprised to see plenty of tears and tantrums at the very end. Yep, the #CapitalSTB is THAT good.

12. The fancy dress lovers...

Yes it's the summer, but that doesn't stop the fancy dress lovers from wearing their fave costumes. Own it.

13. The person who takes ALL the selfies...

How do they even have that much space on their phone?

14. The person making all their mates jealous on Snapchat...

This year the #CapitalSTB filter is gonna be the one!

15. The person who's stunned by all the surprise guests...

Occasionally artists will bring out some of their famous pals for a collab, so you've got to make sure you keep your eyes peeled at all times.

16. The person who wants everyone to know "I was there when Katy Perry played the #CapitalSTB back in 2009"...

We love your dedication to the #CapitalSTB, tell the world!

