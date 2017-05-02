16 Types Of People You'll Undoubtedly See In The Crowd At Capital's Summertime Ball

Now Playing
If you've ever been to the #CapitalSTB, you'll know how true this is!
Since it first began way back in 2009, Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone has been THE most talked about moment of the summer. For those who have been lucky enough to get tickets, you'll know just how epic it is - for those of you who haven't yet experienced the incredible atmosphere inside Wembley Stadium, make sure you join us this year!
With the #CapitalSTB though, you can always be sure you'll see certain types of people in the crowd, so we decided to take a look at all the different sorts of folk who undoubtedly make every single year as brilliant as the last!
via GIPHY
We really want it to happen too though, so you're not alone!
via GIPHY
Whether it's Justin Bieber or Rihanna, there have certainly been some tears shed over the appearance of some Capital artists in the past!
via GIPHY
Who needs to rest those feet when there's the world's biggest artists performing their huge hits on stage in front of you, right?
via GIPHY
It might just work if you're right down the front, but you lot that try from row X23 are gonna have to wave a bit harder.
via GIPHY
Even if their mates aren't that into it, they are definitely going in for their fave regardless and no one can stop them!
via GIPHY
We don't know how they manage it for so long, but their cheeks have got to be hurting the next day, surely?
via GIPHY
If you're one of the younger #CapitalSTB crowd members, you might bring your dad along with you. Let's just hope they don't end up partying too hard!
via GIPHY
They might not play it cool when they have their big moment, but you can guarantee they'll make sure they make some sort of appearance on the giant tv screens.
via GIPHY
Well it is the summer after all tbf.
via GIPHY
10/10 for effort every time though!
via GIPHY
Don't be surprised to see plenty of tears and tantrums at the very end. Yep, the #CapitalSTB is THAT good.
via GIPHY
Yes it's the summer, but that doesn't stop the fancy dress lovers from wearing their fave costumes. Own it.
via GIPHY
How do they even have that much space on their phone?
via GIPHY
This year the #CapitalSTB filter is gonna be the one!
via GIPHY
Occasionally artists will bring out some of their famous pals for a collab, so you've got to make sure you keep your eyes peeled at all times.
via GIPHY
We love your dedication to the #CapitalSTB, tell the world!
