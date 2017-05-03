An A-Z Of The Things That You Absolutely Cannot Forget To Bring To Capital's Summertime Ball
3 May 2017, 17:30
Thank us later.
Hands up who's excited for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone?
We've been seeing on Twitter that some of you have even sorted hotels and trains already! YES.
So, aside from the obvious, what else do you need to bring?
Well, not only are we putting on the biggest summer party for you, but we've even compiled a handy A-Z checklist. We know, we know, we're too good to you.
A - A Game
It's the biggest Summer party around, you've got to bring your A-game or your favourite artists will NOT be happy. They're relying on you!
B - Banners
How are they going to know where their biggest fans are if you forget your banner?
C - Camera
Fairly obvious why you'd need to bring this one, no?
D - Dancing Shoes
Prepare to dance the night away. You are NOT going to be disappointed when you see who's on the line-up!
E - Energy
The Summertime Ball is so lively that you are going to need buckets of energy to keep up.
F - Flower crown
Did you even go to a summer music event if you didn't wear a flower crown?
G - Glitter
Again, did you even go to a summer music event if you didn't wear glitter?
H - House keys
Because no one wants to get locked out at the end of an EPIC day.
I - Instagram
#Selfie. #SquadGoals. #SummertimeBall
J - Jelly Babies
For energy. Obvs.
K - Kylie Jenner Selfie Teccers
Brush up on Kylie Jenner's selfie techniques so that you can nail those photos on the day.
L - Line-up
Take a quick screenshot on your phone of the line-up. That way, you don't forget any of the amazing artists that we have jetting in. (Not that you would because they are THAT big...)
M - Mates
No Summertime Ball is complete without your besties. amiright?
N - Noise
The crowds at the Summertime Ball are notoriously noisy... don't let us down this year!
O - OOOOOH’s and AHHHHH’s
For when the fireworks go off. Obvs.
P - Phone
Otherwise how are you going to check in at Wembley Stadium or use our seriously cool Snapchat filters?
Q - Quality Banter
It'll be a LOL a minute.
R - Rain coat
Because the British weather is highly unpredictable.
S - Singing voice
Trust us, you do not want to hear the words, 'we can't hear you' from your favourite artist!
T - Tickets
No ticket, no entry. Soz, kids.
U - Umbrella
Don't let the rain spoil the fun!
V - Vibes
Keep vibin', ya know?
W - Wingmen
Squad.
X - Xylophone
LOL. Just jokin'. We had no idea what to write for X... preferably don't bring an X-Ray machine.
Y - Your fierce outfit
Get that wardrobe sorted!
Z - Zen
You're going to need some chill out time afterwards - this years Summertime Ball is going to go OFF.
