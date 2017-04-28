Capital's Summertime Ball Is Officially BACK! Get Ready For The Summer's Biggest Party!

Make sure you sign up as a Capital VIP for exclusive pre-sale tickets too!

Yep, you heard us right - Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone is officially BACK - and this morning we announced that it would be returning to London's world-famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday 10th June 2017!

The UK's BIGGEST summer party is going to be unmissable - just wait 'til you see the line-up we've got for you on the day! What a way to kick off your summer in serious style than by partying with some pretty hot pop stars at the #CapitalSTB?!

You can put the date and the venue in your diary right now - London’s Wembley Stadium, Saturday 10th June – but you'll have to wait just a little while longer 'til we reveal which hit music stars are going to be rocking the stage on the day.

If you've not already signed up as a Capital VIP, make sure you do - that way you'll be one of the first in line to get tickets in our exclusive pre-sale... and you definitely don't want to miss out!

Keep on top of all the action by downloading the Capital app right here or if you are a Vodafone customer you can get access to the pre-sale by texting TICKETS to 97613.

We're going to be there, your fave hit music stars are going to be there - so YOU have to be there too! We can't wait to see you guys at Wembley on 10th June!