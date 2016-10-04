Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

4 October 2016, 14:20

My Capital App

Now you're the boss of Capital with our brand new app - which puts YOU in control of the music you hear!

We couldn't be more excited to put our new app in your hands... because it's going to revolutionise how you listen to the radio!

Now you can 'Love' your fave tracks to hear them more, or skip any track that you're pretty much over - you're totally in control!

> Download the Capital App for iPhone or iPad from the App Store

> Download the Capital App for Android from Google Play Store

All you need to do is update your app via the App Store or on Google Play, and swipe left when listening to live radio to enter My Capital.

In My Capital you can see the next 8 upcoming songs, and if there's one you're not feeling right now, just swipe it left (just like Tinder) to replace it with another track from our epic playlist.

Get it on Google Play

 

You May Also Like...

Only On Capital – The UK’s No.1 Hit Music Station

00:30

Trending On Capital FM

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Nick Jonas Transformation

Nick Jonas: His Good Boy To ULTIMATE Hunk Transformation In 18 Pics

Nick Jonas

Zayn Malik Selfie Instagram

#HappyBirthdayZaynMalik! 24 Sultry Pics That Prove Zayn Has The PERFECT Pout!

One Direction

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site