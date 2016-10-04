Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Now you're the boss of Capital with our brand new app - which puts YOU in control of the music you hear!

We couldn't be more excited to put our new app in your hands... because it's going to revolutionise how you listen to the radio!

Now you can 'Love' your fave tracks to hear them more, or skip any track that you're pretty much over - you're totally in control!

> Download the Capital App for iPhone or iPad from the App Store

> Download the Capital App for Android from Google Play Store

All you need to do is update your app via the App Store or on Google Play, and swipe left when listening to live radio to enter My Capital.

In My Capital you can see the next 8 upcoming songs, and if there's one you're not feeling right now, just swipe it left (just like Tinder) to replace it with another track from our epic playlist.

