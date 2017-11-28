Where's Stefflon Don Gone? Good Luck Trying To Find Her In This Impossible Quiz...

You're gonna need 20:20 vision, FYI.

She's performing at London's The O2. She's named after London. So it only makes sense that we make a whole game about Stefflon Don getting lost in the capital, right?

The 'Hurtin' Me' singer doesn't know quite where she's going, in our game of 'Where's Wally?' and she needs your help.

> QUIZ: Only True Geniuses Can Fill In The Missing Lyrics To Craig David's 'Fill Me In'

Simply look out for Stefflon Don, and if you wanna find where she is, just tap the image... BUT NO CHEATING.

> If You Wanna Catch Stefflon Don At The #CapitalJBB, Make Sure You've Got Our App At The Ready!

While you're struggling to do this, feel free to let Craig's tones soothe your pain...