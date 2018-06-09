WATCH: Stefflon Don Spat A Mad #CapitalSTB Freestyle Rap

Stefflon Don proved she is - officially - the don, after she managed to make a whole rap about the #CapitalSTB up... On the spot!

We've listened to 'Hurtin' Me' at least 34 times a day since it's come out. Why? Because Stefflon Don can sing. And she proved that she's a DON at rapping too, at the #CapitalSTB.

Before she performed in front of the thousands at Capital's Summertime Ball, Stefflon Don payed a visit to Roman Kemp, who challenged her to freestyle a whole rap around today's event.

Throwing words at her like 'budgie smugglers' and 'palm tree' should have been a difficult task for Stefflon, but she somehow managed to do it...

And she did it well.

Stefflon Don, if you're reading this, we insist you release it. It'll definitely go to the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40.

