WATCH: Stefflon Don Spat A Mad #CapitalSTB Freestyle Rap

9 June 2018, 21:26

Stefflon Don proved she is - officially - the don, after she managed to make a whole rap about the #CapitalSTB up... On the spot!

We've listened to 'Hurtin' Me' at least 34 times a day since it's come out. Why? Because Stefflon Don can sing. And she proved that she's a DON at rapping too, at the #CapitalSTB.

Before she performed in front of the thousands at Capital's Summertime Ball, Stefflon Don payed a visit to Roman Kemp, who challenged her to freestyle a whole rap around today's event.

> Where's Stefflon Don Gone? Good Luck Trying To Find Her In This Impossible Quiz...

Stefflon Don Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

Throwing words at her like 'budgie smugglers' and 'palm tree' should have been a difficult task for Stefflon, but she somehow managed to do it...

And she did it well.

Stefflon Don, if you're reading this, we insist you release it. It'll definitely go to the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40.

> Grab Our App, And Catch Stefflon Don's #CapitalSTB Set!

Latest Stefflon Don News

See more Latest Stefflon Don News

Stefflon Don with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Stefflon Don Sang Adele's 'Hello' With ALL The Sass In The World, Without Breaking A Sweat
Where's Stefflon Don Asset

Where's Stefflon Don Gone? Good Luck Trying To Find Her In This Impossible Quiz...

More News

See more More News

Craig David Vick Hope Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Craig David And Vick Hope Get Their Spanish Flirt On At The #CapitalSTB
Yungen sings on helium

WATCH: Yungen Singing ‘Bestie’ On Helium Actually Sounds Super Creepy
Jess Glynne Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Jess Glynne's Hit Packed Set Had The Whole Of The #CapitalSTB Crowd Singing Along With Her!
Craid David Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Craig David Will Go Down In #CapitalSTB History After This Epic Live Set
Jonas Blue Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Jonas Blue Gives Our #CapitalSTB Crew A Haircut From Hell!