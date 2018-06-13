Stefflon Don Tore It Up As She Performed Her Hit Track 'Hurtin' Me' At The Summertime Ball!

13 June 2018, 11:29

If there's a fiercer female star, we've yet to meet her!

She's got some serious hits under her belt, and Stefflon Don didn't come to play when she took to the stage to perform 'Hurtin' Me' in front of 80,000 people at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone! 

She brought her best outfit, looked serious HOT and her vocals just blew us all away - it's clear Steff is the full package and this lady is going to be around for a LONG time.

Steff couldn't wait to take the stage, telling her fans: 

Ahead of her performance, Steff rocked the red carpet looking like an actual superhero! 

Ahead of her performance, Steff stopped by our backstage studio to drop a SICK freestyle with Roman: 

Stefflon Don Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • 'Hurtin' Me'

Stefflon Don Summertime Ball 2018

Stefflon Don with Roman Kemp

Where's Stefflon Don Asset

