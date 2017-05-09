Get Ready To Sing Along With Rag’n’Bone Man – He’s Joining The Summertime Ball Line-Up!

He’s had one heck of a year, and it’s about to get even bigger for Rag’n’Bone Man!

As if winning two BRIT Awards wasn’t enough, 2017 is about to get EVEN bigger for Rag’n’Bone Man… he’s confirmed to perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

We’ve all had ‘Human’ and his new single ‘Skin’ stuck in our heads forever, and we know you guys are going to go crazy to see him perform them live for 80,000 of you!

Can you just imagine that voice filling Wembley Stadium? Well, in just a few weeks time you’ll get to hear just that!

You’re going to want to be at Wembley Stadium on 10th June – so you’d better make sure you’re first in line for tickets! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, and if you’ve signed up as a Capital VIP, you’ll be receiving your pre-sale link tonight. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers will have exclusive pre-sale access from 8am on Wednesday to get your hands on tickets!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!