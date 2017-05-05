Are You Ready To Find Out Who's Going To Be On The #CapitalSTB 2017 Line Up?!

5 May 2017, 12:29

Summertime Ball Line-Up Teaser Asset 2017

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone is gonna be BIG!

You guys have been Tweeting us in your thousands, and we've got good news for you - you don't have long to wait until we reveal the first acts for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone! 

Make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast from Monday (8th May) at 6am as we'll be revealing the first HUGE stars that will be rocking you on 10th June 2017 at Wembley Stadium... and it's going to be unmissable! 

An A-Z Of The Things That You Absolutely Cannot Forget To Bring To Capital's Summertime Ball

With a host of the biggest stars in pop, 80,000 hit music fans and hours of world-class entertainment, you know the Summertime Ball is the ONLY place to be this summer! 

If you've not already signed up as a Capital VIP, make sure you do - that way you'll be one of the first in line to get tickets in our exclusive pre-sale... and you definitely don't want to miss out! 

Keep on top of all the action by downloading the Capital app right here or if you are a Vodafone customer you can get access to the pre-sale by texting TICKETS to 97613. 

We're going to be there, your fave hit music stars are going to be there - so YOU have to be there too! We can't wait to see you guys at Wembley on 10th June! 

16 Types Of People You'll Undoubtedly See In The Crowd At Capital's Summertime Ball

