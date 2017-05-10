Get Ready To Scream – James Arthur Has Been Added To The Summertime Ball Line Up!

As if it could get any better… James Arthur is the latest star to be added to the #CapitalSTB!

After being away for a couple of years, James Arthur made the king of all comebacks last year with a number one hit… and after his brilliant set at the Jingle Bell Ball, we had to get him back to perform for you at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

Can you just imagine those stunning vocals filling London’s iconic Wembley Stadium? We’re already counting down the days ‘til we get to see it happen!

James is a spectacular live performer, and there’s nothing like seeing him sing his gorgeous heartbreak ballads in the flesh – you know you wanna be there!

So make sure you’re at Wembley Stadium on 10th June! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am – they always sell out fast, so you’ll have to get in there quick!

the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!