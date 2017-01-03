Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback

3 January 2017, 11:44

Ed Sheeran Divide new album

We've been waiting a long time for this (a year and a bit to be precise) but Ed Sheeran's return to music is nearly here!

Cast your minds back to the very end of 2015 and you'll remember Ed Sheeran posting a message to his legions of fans promising he'll be back in a year with a third album. Not only that, the acoustic maestro claimed it was the 'best thing' he has made thus far.

Well, it is January 2017 and it looks like we're finally going to get some new Ed tunes!

 

Please read x

A photo posted by @teddysphotos onDec 12, 2015 at 10:29pm PST

Ed Sheeran Sang 'Photograph' To A Young Girl In Hospital & It's Guaranteed To Make You Cry

Rumblings of Ed's comeback started to begin on 13th December 2016 after exactly ONE year, when he posted this image of a light blue square without a caption on his social media channels:

At this point we wondered what the hell it was all about?! We've seen a lot of celebrities change their profile pictures to plain colours but when it comes to Ed, there just had to be a reason for it right?

A Newly-Wed Couple Danced Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' Routine & NAILED It

And then came the X Factor. It might not be music for his own album, but Ed Sheeran joined forces with the UK's biggest TV show to write the winner's single! 'When Christmas Comes Around' turned out to be Matt Terry's first single and it of course rocketed into the the Vodafone Big Top 40 top 10!

We'd like to think that somewhere in the depths of Ed Sheeran's recording studio there is a demo of the man himself singing the Christmas anthem.

Then 2017 arrived and Ed dropped this ten second video on New Year's Day...:"Hello 2017" YAAAASSSSS

In the video, Ed confirms that new music is due on Friday 6th January 2017. Of course, the #Sheerios came out in full force after the announcement!

WATCH: This Throwback Of Ed Sheeran & 1D Jamming In Park Will Give You SERIOUS 2011 Feels

ed sheeran new music 2017
PIC: Ed Sheeran/Twitter

Now ALL we needed was just a little bit more information and we'd be happy to wait until the first Friday of 2017 and of course the KING gave us just that...

 

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x

A video posted by @teddysphotos onJan 2, 2017 at 11:12am PST

We think it is pretty safe to say that Ed's third studio album is going to be called '÷' or 'Divide' (seeing as his first two were '+' and 'x' and that also explains the light blue square posted back on the 13th December.

Add to that, Mr.Sheeran posted a random sentence along with a video the day after the New Year's bank holiday! We can only assume 'When I was six years old, I broke my leg' is a lyric right?!

So, now...we...wait...

You may also like...

Justin Bieber On Working With Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber lets slip what it was like to work with Ed Sheeran on his new album.

00:47

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran performing live 2016

Ed Sheeran's New Album Hasn't Even Dropped Yet, But We're Already Hyped For His Tour!
Ed Sheeran

We Know When Ed Sheeran’s Making His Comeback & We’re Counting Down The Days

Ed Sheeran

From Ed Sheeran To Craig David And Pokemon - 8 Of 2016's BIGGEST Comebacks!

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Glastonbury

Look Who's Back! Ed Sheeran Is Ending His Hiatus By Headlining Glastonbury In 2017
Ed Sheeran Visiting Melody in hospital 2

Ed Sheeran Sang 'Photograph' To A Young Girl In Hospital & It's Guaranteed To Make You Cry
Ed Sheeran X Factor

Ed Sheeran Could Be Writing The X-Factor Winner's Single... Unless Honey G Wins!

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith