Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback

We've been waiting a long time for this (a year and a bit to be precise) but Ed Sheeran's return to music is nearly here!

Cast your minds back to the very end of 2015 and you'll remember Ed Sheeran posting a message to his legions of fans promising he'll be back in a year with a third album. Not only that, the acoustic maestro claimed it was the 'best thing' he has made thus far.

Well, it is January 2017 and it looks like we're finally going to get some new Ed tunes!

Please read x A photo posted by @teddysphotos onDec 12, 2015 at 10:29pm PST

Rumblings of Ed's comeback started to begin on 13th December 2016 after exactly ONE year, when he posted this image of a light blue square without a caption on his social media channels:

At this point we wondered what the hell it was all about?! We've seen a lot of celebrities change their profile pictures to plain colours but when it comes to Ed, there just had to be a reason for it right?

And then came the X Factor. It might not be music for his own album, but Ed Sheeran joined forces with the UK's biggest TV show to write the winner's single! 'When Christmas Comes Around' turned out to be Matt Terry's first single and it of course rocketed into the the Vodafone Big Top 40 top 10!

We'd like to think that somewhere in the depths of Ed Sheeran's recording studio there is a demo of the man himself singing the Christmas anthem.

Then 2017 arrived and Ed dropped this ten second video on New Year's Day...:"Hello 2017" YAAAASSSSS

In the video, Ed confirms that new music is due on Friday 6th January 2017. Of course, the #Sheerios came out in full force after the announcement!

@edsheeran Omg I can't breathe — Devin Dressman (@devin_dressman) January 1, 2017

PIC: Ed Sheeran/Twitter

Now ALL we needed was just a little bit more information and we'd be happy to wait until the first Friday of 2017 and of course the KING gave us just that...

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x A video posted by @teddysphotos onJan 2, 2017 at 11:12am PST

We think it is pretty safe to say that Ed's third studio album is going to be called '÷' or 'Divide' (seeing as his first two were '+' and 'x' and that also explains the light blue square posted back on the 13th December.

Add to that, Mr.Sheeran posted a random sentence along with a video the day after the New Year's bank holiday! We can only assume 'When I was six years old, I broke my leg' is a lyric right?!

When I was six years old I broke my leg... pic.twitter.com/IDIoHf5h8b — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 3, 2017

So, now...we...wait...

