WATCH: Ed Sheeran Just Tattooed Roman Kemp With The Most Unique Design You'll Ever See

Yes, this really did happen!

It's not every day that Ed Sheeran passes through the Capital studio, but every time he does it's always really memorable.

Well this time is arguably the most memorable of all as Ed actually left something behind that's going to be around forever!

Yes, Ed did indeed tattoo Capital Evening Show host Roman Kemp and the outcome is seriously amazing...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Tattoos Roman 02:40

The design was chosen by Ed himself and he looked like he enjoyed inking it into Roman's leg quite a bit! Ed is known for being a tattoo lover and has a number of striking designs on his own bod, including a huge lion on his chest.

Ed even has matching tattoos of children's TV character Pingu with Harry Styles, although we're not sure he's going to be getting the same design as Roman anytime soon.

In another exciting event, Ed will be joining us in the studio again tomorrow to tell us all about his brand new album '÷' and to perform an EXCLUSIVE live session for us!



Pic: PA

Ed's third studio album '÷' is released on Friday 3rd March 2017 and you can grab your copy on Apple Music here.

