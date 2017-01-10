WHAT?! Justin Bieber Released One Of Ed Sheeran's Songs & Ed Didn't Even Know About It

10 January 2017, 10:42

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Live

Only Ed Sheeran could write a No.1 single and completely forget that he was the person who recorded the original.

Ed Sheeran is known for making chart topping tracks, in fact just days after he released 'Shape Of You', the 'Divide' singer grabbed both the No.1 and No.2 spots on the Vodafone Big Top 40.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme LIVE... And We Can't Help But Sing Along!

However, last year when Major Lazer and Justin Bieber's 'Cold Water' hit the top spot, it took Ed a LONG time to realise that he'd written the epic dance tune!

Speaking to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio, he revealed, “‘Cold Water’ was a weird one because I didn’t even know that song existed. It was a song I must’ve half-written somewhere at a time where I was writing a lot of songs and I did it at Benny Blanco’s house."

Ed Sheeran cold water

PIC: PA

"Then I got an email from Diplo just being like, ‘Yo! That ‘Cold Water’ song is dope! Can I have it?’ And I was like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’ so I just didn’t reply.”

He added, “And then he emailed and was like, ‘Yo, Justin wants to hop on the ‘Cold Water’ song. Is that cool?’ And I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about?’… And then the song came out and it was number one and I was like ‘Oh, that song!’ I remember doing it, but it was really, really slow. I remember hearing it and being like ‘That kind of sounds like me. Oh wait, it was me.'”

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!

It doesn't surprise us. Ed is constantly writing music. Let's not forget he's written singles for One Direction, X Factor winner Matt Terry, Olly Murs and even Taylor Swift!

Ed also revealed how Justin's 'Love Yourself' was originally meant to appear on his 2017 album 'Divide': “That was a song I had written for ‘÷’. It just wouldn’t have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is.”

Who else would still love to hear the original demo though?

You may also like...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Incredible 'Shape Of You' Performance

03:55

Trending On Capital FM

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Ditched A Girl On Celebs Go Dating & Gave The Most BIZARRE Excuse Ever

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme LIVE... And We Can't Help But Sing Along!
Ed Sheeran and James Corden

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!
Ed Sheeran On Breakfast

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has The Cutest Method For Keeping Yet To Be Released Songs On His Laptop

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran with Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran Performed An Acoustic 'Shape Of You' For The First Time & His Voice Is Just Unreal.

Ed Sheeran and Sia Mash-Up

This HUGE Mash-Up Of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' And Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is The Banger We Need RN
Ed Sheeran Divide new album

Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith