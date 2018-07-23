WATCH: Ed Sheeran & One Direction Freestyle In A Park During Throwback Video

23 July 2018, 17:50

Ed and the boys had a casual sing song back in 2011… and it’s making us feel proper nostalgic.

We love nothing more than a good celebrity throwback, and this one just ticks all the boxes – Ed Sheeran and One Direction had a right good sing song back in 2011 and the video has just resurfaced.

Ed freestyled some lyrics while Harry Styles and Niall Horan played the guitar – and he even managed to tenuously shoehorn Harry’s name into the lyrics too.

We’re not sure what we love most about this video ybh, though we have to say that Ed’s frankly useless belt that’s doing NOTHING at all to hold up his jeans is a highlight.


Pic: Instagram

We always knew Ed and Harry had a pretty good bromance, but we love it even more now we know it was there from WAY back when and all the other 1D lads are involved too!

