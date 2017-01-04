Ed Sheeran's New Album Hasn't Even Dropped Yet, But We're Already Hyped For His Tour!

4 January 2017, 11:10

Ed Sheeran performing live 2016

By Matt Garforth

Please Ed, make us forget all about 2016!

2017's only a few days old, but we're already thinking it's gonna be an EPIC year... because Ed Sheeran's back!

Just in case you've been living under a rock the last few days, Ed broke his year long social media hiatus to broadcast this message...

Yep! Ed's dropping some new music on Friday, and it looks like a new album, which we're convinced is '÷' (like, y'know, 'Divide'...), will be dropping early this year too!

> Everything You Need To Know About Ed Sheeran's New Album '÷'

So... A new song's dropping on Friday at 5am. A new album is pretty much confirmed too. There's only one part of that holy trinity left to be announced... A 2017 UK TOUR!

Twitter's already flooded with people begging and pretty much offering to sell body parts to see Ed live again this year, and looking back at his epis tours, sell-out Wembley Stadium dates and performances at our Summertime and Jingle Bell Balls, it's no surprise!

Ed's new song drops this Friday (6th January) at 5am - download the Capital App to be the first to hear it!

Capital will be the first place you'll hear about Ed Sheeran's 2017 UK tour dates, so keep checking back for the latest! In the mean time, let's relive the exact reason we're mega-hyped for his comeback!

Ed Sheeran - 'Thinking Out Loud' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

Ed Sheeran - 'Thinking Out Loud' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

04:35

Ed Sheeran - 'Sing'

Live At The Summertime Ball 2014

06:45

Ed Sheeran - 'Don't' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

Ed Sheeran - 'Don't' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

05:57

Ed Sheeran - 'She Looks So Perfect' (5SOS Cover)

Capital Live Session

03:03

Ed Sheeran Sings In A Black Cab

03:10

