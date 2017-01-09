WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme LIVE... And We Can't Help But Sing Along!

9 January 2017, 20:40

Ed Sheeran and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

And of course he didn't need any of the lyrics written down, 'cause... Who does?!

Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Theme Tune

01:18

If you're a 90s kid, chances are that you've sang the theme tune to Will Smith's hit sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, many a time. You're not the only one in doing so.

When Ed Sheeran popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, he came with his trusty '÷' guitar to sing those famous lyrics; "In West Philadelphia, born and raised..."

> Ed Sheeran Performed 'Shape Of You' Live For The First Ever Time & His Voice Is Just Unreal.

The 'Shape of You' singer started performing the comedy's theme tune... And TOTALLY transformed it into this really cool, chilled version.

As he continued to sing, he even channeled his inner-Will Smith as he perfected the ideal impression, belting out "starting making trouble in my neighbourhood".

> Listen to Roman Kemp Monday - Thursday 7PM-10PM, and Sunday 9AM-12PM

Ed Sheeran and Roman Kemp

If Will's reading this, can we ask you for two favours; firstly, can you bring back The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? And, secondly, can you promise us that Ed Sheeran can record the theme tune?

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran Heaps Praise On Zara Larsson and Anne Marie

01:20

Trending On Capital FM

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Ditched A Girl On Celebs Go Dating & Gave The Most BIZARRE Excuse Ever

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Live

WHAT?! Justin Bieber Released One Of Ed Sheeran's Songs & Ed Didn't Even Know About It
Ed Sheeran and James Corden

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!
Ed Sheeran On Breakfast

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has The Cutest Method For Keeping Yet To Be Released Songs On His Laptop

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran with Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran Performed An Acoustic 'Shape Of You' For The First Time & His Voice Is Just Unreal.

Ed Sheeran and Sia Mash-Up

This HUGE Mash-Up Of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' And Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is The Banger We Need RN
Ed Sheeran Divide new album

Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith