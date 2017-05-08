Clean Bandit Are Back For Their Third #CapitalSTB… Get Ready For A Hit-Filled Set!

They’re no strangers to the top of the charts… and Clean Bandit are coming back to the Ball!

Pretty much everything Clean Bandit touch turns to gold… so it bodes well that they’re coming back for their third time at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

With a wealth of chart-topping hits under their belts, Clean Bandit know how to get you guys dancing… so we’re expecting to see all 80,000 of you bringing your best moves on the day!

The band have dominated the charts over the past couple of years with hits like ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Symphony’ – and we’re already excited to see what they bring for us at Wembley!

So make sure you’re free on Saturday 10th June to get to Wembley Stadium – it’s going to be unmissable! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, make sure you sign up as a Capital VIP for our exclusive pre-sale – you’re not going to want to miss out!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!