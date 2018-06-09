WATCH: Clean Bandit Playing 'Tears' On Classroom Instruments Will Have You In FITS

9 June 2018, 17:46

What makes a chart-topping tune sound even better? When it’s played on a recorder, plastic keyboard and a TEENY TINY bell. Go with us on this one.

Clean Bandit are always up for a bit of fun.

So when Roman asked Grace, Jack and Luke to take part in our #CapitalSTB ‘Who’s The Biggest Baller?’ challenge, they graciously accepted (with just a smidge of fear in their eyes).

Their challenge – ‘Deploy the Toy’ – was to play their hit single ‘Tears’ on toy instruments.

It sounded… interesting. Don’t give up the day job, guys!

