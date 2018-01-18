Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2018!

The Best British Single with Capital is back... and we've got all the biggest stars battling it out for this coveted BRIT Award!

The BRITs is one of the biggest nights in the awards show calendar - and the BRIT Award for Best British Single with Capital is officially back... and the competition is fiercer than ever!

Everyone from Liam Payne to Calvin Harris and Ed Sheeran are going head to head to battle it out for one of the most prestigious awards in music - but who's going to nab the coveted award on the night?

British Single Of The Year with Capital

Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams/ Katy Perry/Big Sean - 'Feels'

Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'

J Hus - 'Did You See'

Jax Jones Ft Raye - 'You Don't Know Me'

Jonas Blue Ft William Singe - 'Mama'

Liam Payne Ft Quavo - 'Strip That Down'

Little Mix - 'Touch'

Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Human'

The 2018 BRIT Awards will be taking place on 21st February - and we'll be there backstage chatting to all the nominees and winners as it happens!

