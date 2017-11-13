WATCH: Clean Bandit's Grace & Julia Michaels' Dramatic Readings Of Awkward Ex Messages Is Hilarious

13 November 2017, 09:22

Now with added cello from Grace...

Fresh off the back of rocking the MTV EMA 2017 stage, Julia Michaels and Clean Bandit's Grace dropped by for a chat with Roman and the G-Bomb brought her famous cello!

Not ones to waste the supreme string-skills of a Clean Bandit member, we HAD to take advantage of Grace's presence. 

So, we asked our listeners to send in special messages for their exes and we promised to have the duo perform the most dramatic of readings live on air!

Plus...who knew Julia Michaels was a spoken-word pro too huh?!

