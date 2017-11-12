WATCH: Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels And Anne-Marie Joined Clean Bandit For One Hella Big #MTVEMA Mash-Up

12 November 2017, 22:33

BRB. Just gonna listen to this on repeat forever.

Clean Bandit are, officially, some of the biggest hitmakers in the world of music. And they proved that when they were on the #MTVEMA stage.

The 'Tears' band performed some of their biggest hits from the year - including 'Rockabye', 'Symphony' and 'I Miss You', but they didn't stop there...

Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson invited some of their longtime collaborators, including Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie.

Performing with tonnes of masked musicians, they sang their Official Vodafone Big Top 40 chart toppers, closing on the #MTVEMA nominated, 'Rockabye'.

When Anne-Marie's not performing for the world, she's joining Roman Kemp to prank you lot...

