WATCH: Little Roman Puts Zara Larsson & Clean Bandit Through Their Most Awkward Interview Yet!

20 March 2017, 18:37

Little Roman Zara Larsson Asset

Get ready to cringe...

Because when we got wind that Roman Kemp was meant to be chatting to both Clean Bandit's Grace AND Zara Larsson at the same time, he could think of only man up for the job... little Roman! 

Zara Larsson Faces A Grilling From Little Roman

Things got a tad awkward

02:11

Having done such a good job chatting to Big Sean a few weeks back, it only seemed right Roman invited his lil' counter-part back on the show! 

But the big question was...what the heck would he ask the ladies?! Well... that was all down to him of course. 

Have a watch above as little Roman reveals just how much of a cheeky chap he really is. 

We're pretty sure Zara was absolutely NOT ready for that level of question...

> Catch Roman Kemp On The Capital Evening Show, Monday - Thursday, 7PM-10PM By Downloading The App Now!

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Louisa Johnson Singing Boring Tweets

02:09

Trending On Capital FM

Drake & J Lo

Drake Opened Up About His 'Relationship' With J Lo & It's More Emotional Than We Feared

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Capital Breakfast With Dave Berry, George & Lilah

Capital Breakfast With Dave Berry, George & Lilah

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound

The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Anne-Marie

Download 'Ciao Adios' on iTunes

Bruno Mars

Download 'That's What I Like' on iTunes

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos

Download 'Slide' on iTunes

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Download 'Something Just Like This' on iTunes

The Chainsmokers

Download 'Paris' on iTunes

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & ...

Download 'Rockabye' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Calvin Harris Behind-the-Scenes Slide Asset

Calvin Harris Broke Down How To Record 'Slide' And It's Just The Most Damn Fascinating Video Ever

Calvin Harris

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - Symphony video

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Clean Bandit

Ed Sheeran Anne Marie Demi Lovato Capital Session

11 Of The Most Iconic Capital Live Sessions That'll Be Lodged In Our Memories Forever
Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast

WATCH: James Corden Is - Somehow - The Prettiest Princess As He Puts On His Own Beauty And The Beast Musical
Box of Microphones with Josh Gad (Disney Edition)

You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Josh Gad, The Voice Of Olaf, Do Disney Karaoke With Jimmy Fallon