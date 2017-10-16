WATCH: Zara Larsson Struggling To Pronounce Hippopotamus Is Potentially The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

We need to talk about this ASAP.

It’s fairly safe to say that Zara Larsson is quite talented.

Her debut album ‘So Good’ went straight in at number 7 when it was released back in March and she’s had a super successful collaboration with H&M.

She writes her own songs, has broken American and has won various awards including Kids Choice Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. All of this at the age of 19.

Not bad, huh?

Well, it seems that Zara’s only downfall is that she cannot pronounce ‘hippopotamus’… and not going to lie, it’s hilarious watching her trying to suss it out.

In hilarious footage which is going viral on social media, Zara has been asked to read out information about an archeological dig in 1851 in Leeds. The bones of an ancient hippo were found, which is where the singer becomes hilariously unstuck.

Oh Zara... we're right there with you.

