Cardi B's Hit Back At That 'Girls' Criticism Following Rita Ora's Apology

The rapper has defended Rita Ora's bisexual anthem on which she features alongside Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

Following recent criticism from the likes of American singers Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko, Rita Ora issued a public apology if her latest single 'Girls' had caused any offence within the LGBTQ+ community.

Cardi B also features on the track, as well as Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha and the rapper has now had her say about the backlash that the song has faced.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi wrote, 'Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @ BebeRexha @ charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience .'

Both Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko had claimed that the song features lyrics which are harmful to the LGBTQ+ community, to which Rita claimed she'd always been a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community and made a public apology for any offence caused.

Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha have stayed silent on the criticism that the song's faced so far, but fans have certainly been making their feelings clear as the song's already amassed more than 6 million streams online.

Whilst addressing the critics of 'Girls', Cardi also opened up about her previous use of homophobic language, to which she claimed she used words she didn't know were offensive, learned and then stopped using them...

