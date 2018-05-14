Fans Defend Rita Ora's 'Girls' After Backlash From U.S Stars

Rita Ora 'Girls'

People jumped to the defence of Rita's new single with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX!

It's a total anthem and we can't get enough of this absolute summer banger from Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Cardi B, but the song has recently faced some criticism from other stars over its representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

American singer Hayley Kiyoko was one of the voices who spoke out against the lyrics of the song and in a statement on social media, she claimed that 'Girls' did more harm than good, although she acknowledged that this wasn't the aim of the artists involved.

Kehlani was another high profile artist who made strong comments about the content of the lyrics, claiming 'there. were. harmful. lyrics.' in a series of tweets...

However people were out in force to defend the single and claimed Rita & co can sing about what they want and their own experiences in any way they please...

Speaking to Billboard about the meaning of the song, Rita explained, "I just really wanted to show a side of me that just represents freedom and the belief [that you should] really be what you want to be. It’s not actually that deep. It really is just about that. It’s a free message, and for me, really fun. It’s just a fun record."

She went on to add, "Growing up, I was a huge Spice Girls fan. I just loved it when I saw people coming together and doing something that is extra powerful together, rather than separately."

So with various opinions floating around on the internet, one thing is for sure - 'Girls' has certainly got people talking!

Plus it's a total bop.

