Everyone's Talking About These Controversial Rita Ora 'Girls' Lyrics

The striking lyrics to 'Girls' have even seen Rita Ora issue a statement on Twitter following backlash from fellow artists!

After both Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko issued public statements about the LGBTQ+ content in the lyrics of 'Girls' recently, Rita Ora took to Twitter to apologise if they'd caused anyone any upset.

But what exactly are they lyrics that have got everyone talking?

Check out the full lyrics to the song below for yourself and see what you make of them...

Rita Ora ft Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX - 'Girls' Lyrics

[Verse 1: Rita Ora]

Her name is Lara, we learned a lot, ah

How to do it, like we do it like we wanna

We just know

We just know

I ain't one-sided, I'm open-minded

I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it

You should know, eh

You should know, ay



[Pre-Chorus: Charli XCX]

All summer, we've been in the 'bu

'68 Chevy with nothin' to do

Just rollin' J's, kush lovin'

And last night, yeah, we got with the dude

I saw him, he was lookin' at you

So I said hey, kush lovin'



[Chorus: Rita Ora & Charli XCX]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



[Verse 2: Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX]

You know I tamed it, and then I named it

I put the lion in the cage and then I laid with her

All night (all night)

Her all night, yeah

I'm the hunter and she the prey, yeah

I'm the thriller, I'm the killer

I'm the saviour, up all night

We up all night, yeah

(Do it one more time)



[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora with Bebe Rexha]

All summer, we've been in the 'bu

'68 Chevy with nothin' to do

Just rollin' J's, kush lovin'



[Chorus: Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora & Charli XCX]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (yeah yeah, yeah yeah)

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (you know that I do)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



[Bridge: Charli XCX & Rita Ora; Both]

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Oh, we can go up

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah



[Verse 3: Cardi B]

Rita

Look, Cardi

Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)

Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)

I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name (say my name)

It tastes good just rolling off your tongue, right? (hurrr)

I put this MAC on your lips, so pucker up (mwah)

We ain't never heard of you 'cause you ain't done enough (no)

And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)

I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)

Seven-figure, never need a nigga (nope)

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight, I don't want a dog, I want a kitten (Eoooaaawww)

I might French a girl from Great Britain



[Chorus: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



[Outro: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She likes, she likes (aha)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

Hehehehe-aha (hahahahaaa)

