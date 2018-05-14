Video: Pregnant Cardi B Attacked Outside A Clothes Shop

Footage has emerged of a pretty shocking fight outside a shop which saw police and security holding people back as they try to fight the pregnant rapper.

In the midst of some serious beef with Azealia Banks which saw the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper get rid of her Instagram, Cardi B has now been attacked outside a shop by angry fans who can be heard shouting "come outside, b***" to the heavily pregnant star.

Cardi B Reveals How Much She's Being Paid for Coachella Performance

Although the reason for the fight is unclear, there are loads of police around and the verbal abuse Cardi is receiving is pretty shocking. It was a pretty intense fight and we're super relieved nothing more came from it.

